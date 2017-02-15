ActionForex.com
AUDUSD – Range Ceiling Pressured Again After Yesterday's Pullback Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 15 17 09:57 GMT

AUDUSD – Range Ceiling Pressured Again After Yesterday's Pullback

The pair remains within 0.7600/0.7700 range for the second week, with range’s upper boundary being pressured.

Fresh attempts higher are under way, following yesterday’s repeated rejection at 0.7700 zone and subsequent sharp pullback.

Aussie regained strength after yesterday’s limited US dollar’s rally that was contained just above range floor at 0.7600 and managed to close above rising Tenkan-sen (currently at 0.7649) that continues to underpin.

Technical studies remain firmly bullish and favor renewed attacks at 0.7700 pivot, break of which would signal bullish continuation towards key short-term barriers at 0.7755/75 zone (Aug/Nov 2016 consolidation tops).

Alternative scenario requires firm break below 0.7600 support zone (reinforced by rising 20 SMA) to generate stronger bearish signal.

Res: 0.7694, 0.7732, 0.7755, 0.7775
Sup: 0.7646, 0.7616, 0.7600, 0.7568
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

