AUDUSD – Renewed Probe Above 0.7383 Pivot For Fresh Recovery Extension Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 11 17 09:44 GMT

AUDUSD – Renewed Probe Above 0.7383 Pivot For Fresh Recovery Extension

The pair maintains bullish near-term tone and probes again above 0.7383 pivot (Fibo 61.8% of 0.7523/0.7158 downleg), which capped yesterday’s action.

With the downside attempts being contained by 30SMA at 0.7324 and fresh strength that is holding well above daily Kijun-sen (0.7340), scope is seen for firm break above 0.7383, to open 0.7419 (55SMA) and 0.7436 (Fibo 76.4% retracement).

Daily Kijun-sen offers solid support at 0.7340, followed by 30SMA at 0.7324, loss of which would soften near-term tone.

Res: 0.7400, 0.7419, 0.7436, 0.7498
Sup: 0.7340, 0.7324, 0.7286, 0.7257
 

