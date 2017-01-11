<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD – Renewed Probe Above 0.7383 Pivot For Fresh Recovery Extension

The pair maintains bullish near-term tone and probes again above 0.7383 pivot (Fibo 61.8% of 0.7523/0.7158 downleg), which capped yesterday’s action.

With the downside attempts being contained by 30SMA at 0.7324 and fresh strength that is holding well above daily Kijun-sen (0.7340), scope is seen for firm break above 0.7383, to open 0.7419 (55SMA) and 0.7436 (Fibo 76.4% retracement).

Daily Kijun-sen offers solid support at 0.7340, followed by 30SMA at 0.7324, loss of which would soften near-term tone.

Res: 0.7400, 0.7419, 0.7436, 0.7498

Sup: 0.7340, 0.7324, 0.7286, 0.7257