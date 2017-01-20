ActionForex.com
Jan 20 11:09 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
AUDUSD – Repeated Upside Failure Keeps The Downside At Risk Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 20 17 09:40 GMT

AUDUSD – Repeated Upside Failure Keeps The Downside At Risk

The pair returned to near-term range, following failure to clearly break above three-day congestion, earlier today.

Daily studies remain in strong bullish setup and favor eventual sustained break above 0.7570 congestion tops, for resumption of bear-leg from 0.7160 support zone.

Initial barrier lies at 0.7600, ahead of 0.7630 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.7776/0.7158 descend).

However, caution on repeated upside rejections that would indicate rally’s stall and risk fresh bearish acceleration.

Stronger negative signals for such scenario require sustained break below 0.7500 pivot (converged 100/200 SMA’s) that may extend towards supports at 0.7425 and 0.7405.

Res: 0.7570, 0.7586, 0.7600, 0.7630
Sup: 0.7527, 0.7495, 0.7425, 0.7405
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.