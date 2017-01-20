<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD – Repeated Upside Failure Keeps The Downside At Risk

The pair returned to near-term range, following failure to clearly break above three-day congestion, earlier today.

Daily studies remain in strong bullish setup and favor eventual sustained break above 0.7570 congestion tops, for resumption of bear-leg from 0.7160 support zone.

Initial barrier lies at 0.7600, ahead of 0.7630 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.7776/0.7158 descend).

However, caution on repeated upside rejections that would indicate rally’s stall and risk fresh bearish acceleration.

Stronger negative signals for such scenario require sustained break below 0.7500 pivot (converged 100/200 SMA’s) that may extend towards supports at 0.7425 and 0.7405.

Res: 0.7570, 0.7586, 0.7600, 0.7630

Sup: 0.7527, 0.7495, 0.7425, 0.7405