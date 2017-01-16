<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD – Risk Of Deeper Pullback On Repeated Failure At Daily Cloud Base / 200SMA

The pair eases from fresh high at 0.7516, posted last Thursday, following repeated failure to firmly break above pivots at 0.7490/96 (daily cloud base / converged 100/200 SMA’s), which guards

Another strong barriers at 0.7523/40 (14 Dec high / daily cloud top).

Risk of deeper pullback is rising, as daily RSI is turning south just under o/b border line.

Initial support at 0.7447 (last Friday’s low) is holding for now and guarding pivots at 0.7433 (Fibo 23.6% of 0.7158/0.7516 upleg) and 0.7414 (55SMA).

Break here would signal stronger correction, with loss of 0.7381 (Fibo 38.2% / rising 10SMA) needed to confirm.

Extended dips should be contained above 0.7329 (30SMA) to keep overall bulls in play.

Conversely, early downside rejection above 0.7433 would signal fresh attacks at strong 0.7490/0.7540 resistance zone.

Res: 0.7490, 0.7502, 0.7523, 0.7540

Sup: 0.7447, 0.7433, 0.7381, 0.7329