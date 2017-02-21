ActionForex.com
AUDUSD – Risk Of Reversal Persists, Pivots At 0.7630/00 Eyed Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 21 17 09:27 GMT

AUDUSD – Risk Of Reversal Persists, Pivots At 0.7630/00 Eyed

Near-term studies are weakening and risk fresh downside, as the price is probing below 0.7650, where pullback from 0.7730 found footstep.

Upside rejection at 0.7730 that confirmed false break above larger 0.7600/0.7700 congestion, continues to weigh, as daily studies indicate pullback.

Pivots at 0.7630/00 (20 SMA / congestion floor) are eyed for stronger reversal signal.

Past two days highs at 0.7688 mark initial resistance, ahead of 0.7700 and 16 Feb high at 0.7730 (the upper pivot).

Res: 0.7688, 0.7700, 0.7730, 0.7755
Sup: 0.7630, 0.7600, 0.7575, 0.7504
 

Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

