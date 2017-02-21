<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD – Risk Of Reversal Persists, Pivots At 0.7630/00 Eyed

Near-term studies are weakening and risk fresh downside, as the price is probing below 0.7650, where pullback from 0.7730 found footstep.

Upside rejection at 0.7730 that confirmed false break above larger 0.7600/0.7700 congestion, continues to weigh, as daily studies indicate pullback.

Pivots at 0.7630/00 (20 SMA / congestion floor) are eyed for stronger reversal signal.

Past two days highs at 0.7688 mark initial resistance, ahead of 0.7700 and 16 Feb high at 0.7730 (the upper pivot).

Res: 0.7688, 0.7700, 0.7730, 0.7755

Sup: 0.7630, 0.7600, 0.7575, 0.7504