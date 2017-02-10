|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Feb 10 17 09:42 GMT
|
AUDUSD – Strong 0.7600 Support Is Holding But Risk Of Deeper Pullback Exists
The pair trades within narrowing consolidation range between fresh high at 0.7694 and strong support at 0.7600 zone.
Near-term price action was so far supported by daily Tenkan-sen that turned north after sideways phase, with strong bullish setup of daily MA's, still keeping upside bias.
However, fresh dollar's strength on Trump's tax plan talks, so far did not stronger affect the pair's near-term action, but caution is required.
Stronger downside risk could be expected on firm break below 0.7600 handle.
Res: 0.7664' 0.7694' 0.7730' 0.7750
Sup: 0.7617' 0.7600' 0.7584' 0.7510
