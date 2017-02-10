<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD – Strong 0.7600 Support Is Holding But Risk Of Deeper Pullback Exists

The pair trades within narrowing consolidation range between fresh high at 0.7694 and strong support at 0.7600 zone.

Near-term price action was so far supported by daily Tenkan-sen that turned north after sideways phase, with strong bullish setup of daily MA's, still keeping upside bias.

However, fresh dollar's strength on Trump's tax plan talks, so far did not stronger affect the pair's near-term action, but caution is required.

Stronger downside risk could be expected on firm break below 0.7600 handle.

Res: 0.7664' 0.7694' 0.7730' 0.7750

Sup: 0.7617' 0.7600' 0.7584' 0.7510