ActionForex.com
Feb 09 11:08 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
AUDUSD – Strong Support At 0.7600 Is Holding For Now Neutral Near-Term Tone Looks For Fresh Signals Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 09 17 09:55 GMT

AUDUSD – Strong Support At 0.7600 Is Holding For Now Neutral Near-Term Tone Looks For Fresh Signals

The Aussie is in red on Thursday but holding above strong support at 0.7600 zone. Pullback from fresh high at 0.7694 was so far held by daily Tenkan-sen at 0.7600, which was seen as ideal reversal point to keep overall bulls intact.

On the other side, daily RSI that reversed from overbought territory shows more room at the downside, which may signal extended correction.

Next solid support below 0.7600 handle is offered by rising 20SMA (currently at $0.7577) and guarding plethora of strong supports between 0.7510 and 0.7490 (higher base / Fibo 38.2% / 100 SMA / and Golden Cross of 55/200SMA’s that is currently forming).

All these strongly underpin the action and should contain extended pullback from 0.7694 high.

Only firm break here would generate stronger bearish signal for deeper correction of 0.7159/0.7694 rally.

The pair is eyeing RBA’s monetary policy statement, due on Friday, for stronger signals.

Res: 0.7644, 0.7664, 0.7694, 0.7730
Sup: 0.7604, 0.7577, 0.7510, 0.7490
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.