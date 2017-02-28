ActionForex.com
AUDUSD – Upside To Stay In Focus While Rising 20SMA Holds Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 28 17 09:56 GMT

AUDUSD – Upside To Stay In Focus While Rising 20SMA Holds

Near-term tone is neutral as the pair is holding within narrow consolidation range.

Larger picture, however, remains bullish as rising 20SMA contained pullback from upside rejection at 0.7739, keeping overall bullish bias in play.

Recent repeated failures to clearly break above 0.7700 barrier suggest that the pair may spend some more time in consolidation, before larger bulls resume.

Lift above 0.7700/39 triggers is needed to open target at 0.7776 (08 Nov 2016 high).

Meantime, 20SMA is expected to ideally contain and underpin the action, however, extended dips should be contained by daily Kijun-sen (Currently at 0.7624) to prevent generating stronger reversal signals that could emerge on loss of 0.7624/00 triggers.

Res: 0.7685, 0.7705, 0.7739, 0.7758
Sup: 0.7664, 0.7624, 0.7600, 0.7575
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

