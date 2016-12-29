|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd |
Dec 29 16 12:45 GMT
AUDUSD - Bounce from 6-Month Lows Faces Pivotal Barrier at 0.7220
The pair bounces from six-month lows at 0.7160 zone, after past two day's double-Doji signaled hesitation of larger bears to resume lower.
Fresh strength is attacking first strong barrier at 0.7220 zone (n/t upside rejections / falling 10SMA). Break here and 0.7244 (Fibo 23.6% of larger 0.7523/0.7158 descend) is needed to signal stronger recovery and expose next barrier at 0.7300 zone (Fibo 38.2% retracement).
Overall structure remains negative, however, initial bullish signals are coming from daily RSI / Slow Stochastic that reversed from oversold territory.
Failure to clearly break above 0.7220 barriers would signal extended consolidation, before broader bears resume.
Res: 0.7220; 0.7244; 0.7300; 0.7340
Sup: 0.7186; 0.7160; 0.7143; 0.7093
About the Author
Windsor Brokers Ltd
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.