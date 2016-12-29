<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD - Bounce from 6-Month Lows Faces Pivotal Barrier at 0.7220

The pair bounces from six-month lows at 0.7160 zone, after past two day's double-Doji signaled hesitation of larger bears to resume lower.

Fresh strength is attacking first strong barrier at 0.7220 zone (n/t upside rejections / falling 10SMA). Break here and 0.7244 (Fibo 23.6% of larger 0.7523/0.7158 descend) is needed to signal stronger recovery and expose next barrier at 0.7300 zone (Fibo 38.2% retracement).

Overall structure remains negative, however, initial bullish signals are coming from daily RSI / Slow Stochastic that reversed from oversold territory.

Failure to clearly break above 0.7220 barriers would signal extended consolidation, before broader bears resume.

Res: 0.7220; 0.7244; 0.7300; 0.7340

Sup: 0.7186; 0.7160; 0.7143; 0.7093