AUDUSD - Rising 20SMA Expected To Contain Corrective Pullback Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 07 17 09:53 GMT

AUDUSD - Rising 20SMA Expected To Contain Corrective Pullback

The Aussie dollar eased on stronger greenback today, following repeated rejection under 0.7700 barrier.

Risk of reversal is increasing as daily RSI / slow Stochastic emerge from overbought territory and generate negative signal.

Dips for now hold above initial supports at 0.7607/02 (former high / daily Tenkan-sen) but firm break lower would be a signal of correction.

Rising daily 20SMA (currently at 0.7560) should ideally contain to keep intact pivots at 0.7510 (higher base) and 0.7489 (200 SMA / Fibo 38.2% of 0.7159/0.7694 rally).

Break below the latter is needed to confirm reversal.

Res: 0.7679, 0.7694, 0.7730, 0.7776
Sup: 0.7602, 0.7560, 0.7510, 0.7489
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

