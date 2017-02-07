|
AUDUSD - Rising 20SMA Expected To Contain Corrective Pullback
The Aussie dollar eased on stronger greenback today, following repeated rejection under 0.7700 barrier.
Risk of reversal is increasing as daily RSI / slow Stochastic emerge from overbought territory and generate negative signal.
Dips for now hold above initial supports at 0.7607/02 (former high / daily Tenkan-sen) but firm break lower would be a signal of correction.
Rising daily 20SMA (currently at 0.7560) should ideally contain to keep intact pivots at 0.7510 (higher base) and 0.7489 (200 SMA / Fibo 38.2% of 0.7159/0.7694 rally).
Break below the latter is needed to confirm reversal.
Res: 0.7679, 0.7694, 0.7730, 0.7776
Sup: 0.7602, 0.7560, 0.7510, 0.7489