AUDUSD Broke Above Strong Resistance Zone, Further Upside Favored Yesterday's rally that eventually broke and closed above Strong barrier at 0.7540 (daily cloud top / Fibo 61.8% of 0.7776/0.7158 descend), signals bullish continuation of the upleg from 0.7160 base towards next targets at 0.7600 (round-figure) and 0.7630 (Fibo 76.4%). Consolidation under fresh high at 0.7566 was so far narrow and contained by daily cloud top, which guards plethora of strong supports (former strong barriers) that should contain extended downticks. Daily cloud base and converged 100/200SMA's offer next support at 0.7495, ahead of higher base at 0.7456. Only close below these supports would sideline immediate bulls and signal correction that would expose next strong support at 0.7412 (rising daily Tenkan-sen). Res: 0.7566, 0.7579, 0.7600, 0.7630

Sup: 0.7540, 0.7495, 0.7456, 0.7426