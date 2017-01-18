ActionForex.com
Jan 18 11:05 GMT

AUDUSD Broke Above Strong Resistance Zone, Further Upside Favored Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 18 17 10:01 GMT

AUDUSD Broke Above Strong Resistance Zone, Further Upside Favored

Yesterday's rally that eventually broke and closed above Strong barrier at 0.7540 (daily cloud top / Fibo 61.8% of 0.7776/0.7158 descend), signals bullish continuation of the upleg from 0.7160 base towards next targets at 0.7600 (round-figure) and 0.7630 (Fibo 76.4%). Consolidation under fresh high at 0.7566 was so far narrow and contained by daily cloud top, which guards plethora of strong supports (former strong barriers) that should contain extended downticks. Daily cloud base and converged 100/200SMA's offer next support at 0.7495, ahead of higher base at 0.7456. Only close below these supports would sideline immediate bulls and signal correction that would expose next strong support at 0.7412 (rising daily Tenkan-sen).

Res: 0.7566, 0.7579, 0.7600, 0.7630
Sup: 0.7540, 0.7495, 0.7456, 0.7426
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

