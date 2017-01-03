<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD Continues To Trade Within 0.7160/0.7245 Range, Overall Structure Remains Negative

The pair managed to fully recover yesterday’s losses on strong bounce that peaked at 0.7233 and the price is consolidating at 0.7200 zone.

Renewed attempts lower were contained at 0.7160 that proves to be strong support zone.

Subsequent bounce is turning focus to the upper boundary of near-term 0.7160/0.7245 consolidation range, with sustained break here needed to signal stronger correction of 0.7523/0.7158 downleg.

Bearish daily technicals maintain downside risk and see limited upside action for now.

While 0.7245 barrier holds, the downside is expected to stay at risk, as 0.7160 base lies just ahead of next key support at 0.7143 (24 May trough), loss of which would trigger fresh bearish acceleration.

Conversely, firm break above 0.7245 would open 0.7300 zone (20SMA) and the upper breakpoint at 0.7340 (daily Kijun-sen line).

Res: 0.7233, 0.7245, 0.7300, 0.7340

Sup: 0.7200, 0.7177, 0.7160, 0.7143