AUDUSD Eases From Fresh High, Risks Deeper Pullback On O/B Daily Studies

The Aussie eases from fresh multi-week high at 0.7694 that was posted on yesterday’s strong bullish acceleration.

Dips were so far contained above broken Fibo 76.4% barrier at 0.7630 that now acts as initial support and guards lower pivot at 0.7602 (daily Tenkan-sen).

Strong bullish setup of daily studies might be dented by overbought conditions, as slow stochastic and RSI are turning lower that could be seen as correction signal.

Dips should be ideally contained above Tenkan-sen support, to keep bulls intact for fresh attempts higher and final attack at 0.7776 (08 Nov high).

Otherwise, break here would risk deeper pullback towards 0.7530 (ascending 20SMA) that may expose breakpoints at 0.7510/0.7490 (higher base / 200SMA).

Res: 0.7662, 0.7694, 0.7730, 0.7776

Sup: 0.7630, 0.7602, 0.7575, 0.7530