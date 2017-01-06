<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD Is Consolidating Around Cracked Kijun-Sen Barrier, Awaiting Signal From US Jobs Data

Aussie dollar entered narrow consolidation under fresh recovery high at 0.7355, where strong three-day rally off 0.7160 base peaked, denting 0.7140 pivot (daily Kijun-sen) but so far unable to clearly break higher.

Strong bullish tone persists on near-term technicals while daily studies are mixed.

However, bullish sentiment that was established on recent strong rally keeps near-term focus at the upside.

Firm break above Kijun-sen line is needed to confirm bullish resumption and open targets at 0.7383 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.7523/0.7158 downleg), psychological 0.7400 barrier and falling daily 55SMA at 0.7435.

On the downside, initial support at 0.7308 (Fibo 23.6% of 0.7158/0.7355 upleg) holds for now, guarding 0.7279 (Fibo 38.2%) and lower trigger at 0.7258 (daily Tenkan-sen), loss of which will be bearish.

Res: 0.7340, 0.7355, 0.7383, 0.7435

Sup: 0.7308, 0.7279, 0.7258, 0.7210