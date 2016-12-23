ActionForex.com
AUDUSD Remains Biased Lower, Oversold Daily Conditions Warn Of Bounce But No Signal For Now Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Dec 23 16 09:59 GMT

AUDUSD Remains Biased Lower, Oversold Daily Conditions Warn Of Bounce But No Signal For Now

The pair remains under pressure and probes below psychological 0.7200, on fresh extension of the downleg from strong barriers at 0.7500 zone.

No signs of bounce on strongly oversold daily studies for now, but some corrective action should be anticipated.

Likely scenario would be narrow consolidation on lower-volumes pre-holiday trading.

Former low at 0.7308, reinforced by falling 10SMA (currently at 0.7320) should act as solid barrier and limit the upside, before bears resume towards next targets at 0.7175 (Fibo 161.8% projection of the downleg from 0.7523) and 0.7093 (200% projection), seen in extension.

Converged daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen lines mark the upside pivot at 0.7359.

Res: 0.7225, 0.7277, 0.7308, 0.7359
Sup: 0.7195, 0.7175, 0.7143, 0.7093
 

