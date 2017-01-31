<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD Trades In Extended Sideways Mode Above Key 100/200SMA Supports

The pair remains directionless, trading within initial 0.7510/0.7607 range.

Yesterday's Doji candle confirms indecision, as near-term studies are in neutral mode.

Key supports, 100/200 SMA's (0.7494/0.7487) remain intact for now and maintain sideways mode, following upside rejection at 0.7600 zone.

No clear direction could be expected while the price holds within the range, however, south-heading daily indicators see risk of fresh attempts lower.

Firm break below 100/200SMA breakpoint is needed to signal reversal and open next strong support s at 0.7467 (daily cloud top) and 0.7437 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.7163/0.7607 upleg).

Alternative scenario requires sustained break above 0.7600 pivot to expose immediate target at 0.7630 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.7776/0.7158), with possible acceleration higher on break.

Res: 0.7569, 0.7583, 0.7607, 0.7630

Sup: 0.7526, 0.7510, 0.7487, 0.7467