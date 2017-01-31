ActionForex.com
Jan 31 10:53 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
AUDUSD Trades In Extended Sideways Mode Above Key 100/200SMA Supports Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 31 17 10:29 GMT

AUDUSD Trades In Extended Sideways Mode Above Key 100/200SMA Supports

The pair remains directionless, trading within initial 0.7510/0.7607 range.

Yesterday's Doji candle confirms indecision, as near-term studies are in neutral mode.

Key supports, 100/200 SMA's (0.7494/0.7487) remain intact for now and maintain sideways mode, following upside rejection at 0.7600 zone.

No clear direction could be expected while the price holds within the range, however, south-heading daily indicators see risk of fresh attempts lower.

Firm break below 100/200SMA breakpoint is needed to signal reversal and open next strong support s at 0.7467 (daily cloud top) and 0.7437 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.7163/0.7607 upleg).

Alternative scenario requires sustained break above 0.7600 pivot to expose immediate target at 0.7630 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.7776/0.7158), with possible acceleration higher on break.

Res: 0.7569, 0.7583, 0.7607, 0.7630
Sup: 0.7526, 0.7510, 0.7487, 0.7467
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.