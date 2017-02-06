On the updated chart of AUD/USD we are looking at a higher degree wave E taking place, with price specifically trading in the final wave C) of this complex correction. As we can see, pair made a nice break higher last week after wave B) triangle found a base at 0.7550 area. As such pair is now in final stages of a corrective advance so be aware of a limited upside this week, ideally near 0.7700.

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.