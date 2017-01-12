Bears On USDCAD Pushing Price Lower

USDCAD is still turning sharply down from a new high that was reached at the end of December near the 1.3600 level. This impulsive drop we labeled as an ongoing wave 1) or A), that could as of current price data be in final stages, in wave 5. If that is the case, then some support may be seen for wave 1) or A) in the near future, ideally around the 61.8 Fibonacci ratio, from where a three wave temporary rally may come in play into wave 2) or B).

