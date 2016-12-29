Bears Pushing Price Lower On AUDUSD; Current Price Activity Suggest Temporary Correction In Motion

On the 4h chart of AUDUSD we are observing a strong bearish decline taking place with price trading in wave 2-circled of a higher degree impulse that may unfold in weeks to come. We labeled the end of wave 1-circled at the 0.7159 level, from where as we can see a nice bounce higher occurred. This bounce can be part of a corrective retracement in wave 2-circled with waves A) and B) already over and final wave C) in motion, ideally towards the 0.7279 resistance level where previous wave 4) can react as a turning point lower into big wave 3-circled.

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.