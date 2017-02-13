Broken Corrective Channel Line On EURUSD Indicates Lower Levels To Follow

On the 4h chart of EURUSD, we are observing a nice bearish reversal taking place, with price currently trading in black wave 3 as part of a higher degree decline, that may unfold in weeks ahead. As such this bearish reversal is a sign for a completed complex correction that was recognized in wave 4). A five wave fall from the highs and a broken corrective channel line is also an indication for lower levels to follow.

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.