Feb 15 09:42 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Elliott Wave Financial Service | Feb 15 17 08:17 GMT

Broken Trendline Indicates Lower Levels To Follow On EURUSD

On the 4h chart of EURUSD, we are observing a nice bearish reversal taking place, with price turning down from 1.0825 where we think that wave 4) found a top. Reason for a bearish view is a break below the trendline support and push beneath 1.0620 swing which opens door for much lower levels in impulsive manner. Any bounce back to 1.0700 will be temporary and part of a downtrend.

EURUSD, 4H
 

Elliott Wave Financial Service

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.

