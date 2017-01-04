ActionForex.com
Jan 04 12:03 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Bullion Still Bullish Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 04 17 10:45 GMT

Bullion Still Bullish

'Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,162.68 an ounce by 0639 GMT. Prices touched their highest in three weeks on Tuesday at $1,163.52.' – Swati Verma (Based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

Gold opened green on Tuesday, eyeing the weekly R1 at 1,165.12 with some more risk at 1,168.25, the upper trend-line of the ascending channel. We will look for the pattern to hold for around one and a half weeks, when it will have served its purpose and led XAU/USD to the upper trend-line of the senior channel down. Support lies at 1,153.74/31and could as well come into play today, in case the pair requires a more complete wave to the bottom boundary at 1,145.23. Signals at the support area will serve as an indicator on whether the downwave is complete and short-term demand will go on to guide the pair north.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders remain long on the bullion, as 58% of open positions are bullish. In the meantime, trader set up buy orders have increased from 66% to 69%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.