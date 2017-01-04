<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Bullion Still Bullish 'Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,162.68 an ounce by 0639 GMT. Prices touched their highest in three weeks on Tuesday at $1,163.52.' – Swati Verma (Based on Reuters) Pair's Outlook Gold opened green on Tuesday, eyeing the weekly R1 at 1,165.12 with some more risk at 1,168.25, the upper trend-line of the ascending channel. We will look for the pattern to hold for around one and a half weeks, when it will have served its purpose and led XAU/USD to the upper trend-line of the senior channel down. Support lies at 1,153.74/31and could as well come into play today, in case the pair requires a more complete wave to the bottom boundary at 1,145.23. Signals at the support area will serve as an indicator on whether the downwave is complete and short-term demand will go on to guide the pair north. Traders' Sentiment Traders remain long on the bullion, as 58% of open positions are bullish. In the meantime, trader set up buy orders have increased from 66% to 69%.