Cable – Daily Tenkan-Sen To Contain Pullback And Keep Bullish Sentiment In Play

Cable eases from fresh recovery high at 1.2415, posted on yesterday's sharp acceleration that marks the biggest one-day gains since 1998.

Rally was capped by 55SMA/upper Bollinger band, just short of next significant barrier at 1.2430 (2017 high).

Profit-taking action drags the price lower, with first significant support at 1.2250 (Fibo 38.2% of yesterday's acceleration) and pivot at 1.2200 (daily Tenkan-sen line).

Loss of the latter would signal that yesterday's strong rally on short-covering, fuelled by speech of UK PM May on Brexit, may be running out of steam.

Otherwise, limited dips are expected to keep focus shifted higher, as further bullish extension cannot be ruled out.

The pair needs to regain 1.2430 pivot to signal fresh upside action, with extension above 1.2472 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2772/1.1986 descend), needed to confirm bullish continuation and expose daily cloud top (1.2586).

Res: 1.2351, 1.2415, 1.2430, 1.2472

Sup: 1.2315, 1.2215, 1.2200, 1.2150