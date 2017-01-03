ActionForex.com
Cable – Downside Pressure To Persist While Daily Tenkan-Sen Caps

Downside pressure persists following Friday's recovery rejection at 1.2386 and yesterday's bearish extension that brought the price back below 1.2300 handle.

Brief recovery attempt in Asia was short-lived and fresh weakness is probing below 1.2270 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2198/1.2386 recovery leg), with firm break lower to signal an end of recovery phase from 1.2198 and expose supports at 1.2243 and 1.2198.

Bearish daily studies suggest fresh weakness, as near-term technicals are turning negative.

Daily Tenkan-sen marks significant resistance at 1.2292 and while it caps, downside is expected to remain at risk.

Firm break above here would ease downside pressure and possibly re-expose strong barriers at 1.2350 and 1.2400 zone.

Res: 1.2292, 1.2304, 1.2351, 1.2386
Sup: 1.2268, 1.2243, 1.2198, 1.2170
 

