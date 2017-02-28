ActionForex.com
Feb 28 11:29 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Cable – Near-Term Structure Remains Bearishly Aligned Ahead Of Trump Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 28 17 09:52 GMT

Cable – Near-Term Structure Remains Bearishly Aligned Ahead Of Trump

Near-term tone remains bearishly aligned following past two days fall that cracked strong support at 1.2400 (100SMA) and was contained by daily cloud top at 1.2380 for now). Prevailing bearish tone on daily studies, following recovery rejection at 1.2567 Fibo resistance and subsequent fall, keep near-term focus at the downside. However, sustained break below 55/100 SMA's (that now formed bearish cross) and penetration into daily cloud, is needed to generate stronger bearish signal for further retracement of 1.1986/1.2704 upleg. On the flip side, daily Tenkan-sen offers solid resistance at 1.2475, followed by daily Kijun-sen at 1.2525 and upper breakpoints at 1.2567/80. Past two days weakness was driven by news about Brexit/Scottish referendum, with focus turning on the speech of Donald Trump, which may push the pound further down or trigger fresh acceleration higher, if he fails to satisfy traders' expectations.

Res: 1.2448, 1.2460, 1.2475, 1.2525
Sup: 1.2398, 1.2380, 1.2345, 1.2300
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.