Cable – Strong Rally Needs To Clear Fibo Barrier At 1.2278 To Neutralize Bears

Cable is maintaining strong near-term bullish tone and approaching yesterday’s high at 1.2270, posted after roller-coaster ride yesterday.

Pre-Trump strong bullish mode for dollar brought the price near key support at 1.2000, followed by strong bounce that cooled dollar bears and neutralized strong downside risk of attack at 1.2000 breakpoint.

Fresh rally took out upper pivots at 1.2200/33 (former low / daily Tenkan-sen) and is pressuring the next one at 1.2278 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2428/1.2035 fall) to shift n/t focus higher on sustained break.

However, overall bearish structure keeps risk of recovery stall and fresh weakness.

Stronger hesitation at 1.2278 pivot would be seen as initial bearish signal, with return below daily Tenkan-sen, to increase downside risk.

Res: 1.2278, 1.2300, 1.2336, 1.2400

Sup: 1.2233, 1.2200, 1.2160, 1.2125