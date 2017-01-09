<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Cable Extends Strong Friday's Fall On UK's PM Comments, Key 1.2000 Support Is Coming In Focus Sterling was among top losers of the Asian session on Monday, following gap-lower opening and subsequent strong bearish acceleration. Today's weakness was boosted by comments from British PM who indicated UK will leave single market and comes as extension of Friday's strong losses (the biggest one-day fall since 15 Dec), after recovery rally was capped by daily cloud. Full retracement of 1.2198/1.2430 upleg confirmed an end of near-term corrective phase and resumption of larger downtrend from 1.2772 (06 Dec high). Fresh extension below former low at 1.2198 is probing below 1.2170, the neckline of asymmetric H&S pattern that was formed on daily chart. Firm break here would trigger further bears, as technical studies turned into full bearish setup and sentiment is negative. Next supports lay at 1.2087/81 (11/25 Oct 2016 lows) with scope seen for return to key 1.2000 support zone (the lowest levels since 1985) that was posted in early Oct strong bearish acceleration. Initial resistance lies at 1.2198 (former low), followed by 1.2268 (session high) and 1.2296 (daily Tenkan-sen line) which is expected to cap extended corrective rallies. Res: 1.2198, 1.2243, 1.2268, 1.2296

Sup: 1.2109, 1.2081, 1.2050, 1.2000