Windsor Brokers Ltd
Dec 23 16 09:47 GMT
Cable Extends Weakness Below Daily Cloud
Cable remains under increased pressure after breaking below daily cloud. Yesterday’s fresh bearish acceleration took out support at 1.2300, and is approaching next target at 1.2244 (Fibo 76.4% retracement of 1.2081/1.2772 ascend).
Strong bearish tone of daily studies suggests that weakness may extend towards 1.2081 (25 Oct low), to fully retrace 1.2081/1.2772 ascend.
Corrective upticks should be ideally capped under daily 55SMA (currently at 1.2403) which guards daily cloud base pivot (currently at 1.2430).
Res: 1.2296, 1.2376, 1.2403, 1.2430
Sup: 1.2268, 1.2244, 1.2204, 1.2142
