<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cable Is Down 1.6% On Monday's Gap-Lower Opening, Hard Brexit Fears Maintain Strong Pressure

Cable opened with some 200-pips gap-lower on Monday, on renewed fears of hard Brexit.

The pair dipped below early October's flash crash lows and completed 1.2035/1.2315 corrective phase.

Today's fall turns focus lower as daily techs are now in full bearish setup.

Initial target lies at 1.1928 (Fibo 138.2% projection), ahead of 1.1852 (161.8% projection), with stronger acceleration seen extending towards 1.1755 (200% projection), possibly to 1.1585 (261.8% projection).

Bounce from fresh low was so far capped at 1.2050, with limited recovery attempts expected to ideally hold below 1.2100 handle.

Daily close below 1.2000 pivot is needed to confirm bearish continuation.

Markets are awaiting UK PM Theresa May's speech on Tuesday for stronger signals of hard Brexit.

Res: 1.2050, 1.2100, 1.2132, 1.2180

Sup: 1.1986, 1.1928, 1.1862, 1.1800