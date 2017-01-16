ActionForex.com
Jan 16 11:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Cable Is Down 1.6% On Monday's Gap-Lower Opening, Hard Brexit Fears Maintain Strong Pressure Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 16 17 09:57 GMT

Cable Is Down 1.6% On Monday's Gap-Lower Opening, Hard Brexit Fears Maintain Strong Pressure

Cable opened with some 200-pips gap-lower on Monday, on renewed fears of hard Brexit.

The pair dipped below early October's flash crash lows and completed 1.2035/1.2315 corrective phase.

Today's fall turns focus lower as daily techs are now in full bearish setup.

Initial target lies at 1.1928 (Fibo 138.2% projection), ahead of 1.1852 (161.8% projection), with stronger acceleration seen extending towards 1.1755 (200% projection), possibly to 1.1585 (261.8% projection).

Bounce from fresh low was so far capped at 1.2050, with limited recovery attempts expected to ideally hold below 1.2100 handle.

Daily close below 1.2000 pivot is needed to confirm bearish continuation.

Markets are awaiting UK PM Theresa May's speech on Tuesday for stronger signals of hard Brexit.

Res: 1.2050, 1.2100, 1.2132, 1.2180
Sup: 1.1986, 1.1928, 1.1862, 1.1800
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.