Dec 22 16 09:19 GMT
Cable Is Holding Below Daily Cloud, N/T Consolidation To Precede Fresh Bears
The pair is stable below daily cloud and trading within narrow consolidation range above fresh one-month low at 1.2311, posted on 20 Dec. Neutral hourly studies suggest further directionless trading, as volumes are lowering ahead of holidays. Overall structure remains bearish, following recent break below cloud and multiple MA's bear-crosses that maintain downside pressure. We need to see daily close below cracked important support at 1.2345 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2081/1.2772 upleg), to confirm bearish resumption. Next targets lay at 1.2300 (18 Nov trough) and 1.2244 (Fibo 76.4% retracement). Broken daily 55SMA marks initial resistance at 1.2408, with daily Ichimoku cloud base at 1.2443, expected to cap upticks.
Res: 1.2388, 1.2408, 1.2443, 1.2505
Sup: 1.2344, 1.2311, 1.2300, 1.2244
