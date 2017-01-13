ActionForex.com
Cable-Near-Term Focus Is Turning Lower, Thursday's Strong Upside Rejection Weighs Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 13 17 10:09 GMT

Cable-Near-Term Focus Is Turning Lower, Thursday's Strong Upside Rejection Weighs

Cable ticked lower on Friday, hovering around broken neckline of daily H&S pattern (currently at 1.2154, following yesterday's strong upside rejection.

Subsequent fall retraced 61.8% of Wednesday's post-Trump rally from 1.2035 and is turning near-term focus lower again.

Bearish daily studies and Thursday's red daily candle with long upper shadow weigh on near-term market action.

Repeated close below the neckline is needed to maintain downside pressure and keep key 1.2000 support zone in focus.

The pair is on track for the second consecutive bearish weekly close that maintains negative outlook.

Daily Tenkan-sen marks pivotal resistance at 1.2233 and is expected to cap upticks.

Res: 1.2175, 1.2208, 1.2233, 1.2270
Sup: 1.2137, 1.2105, 1.2035, 1.2000
 

