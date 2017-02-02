<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cable Probes Above 1.2671 Barrier, Overall Bulls Could Be Delayed By Overbought Conditions

Cable is attacking key barrier at 1.2671 after strong two-day rally fully retraced 1.2671/1.2409 pullback.

Strong bullish setup of daily technical studies supports further upside, with bullish and long-tailed monthly candle of January underpinning.

Firm break above 1.2671 pivot would open breakpoint at 1.2772 (06 Dec 2016 high and top of broader 1.2772/1.2000 consolidation cycle) for stronger reversal signal.

Meantime, corrective easing could be anticipated on overbought slow stochastic.

Rising daily 10SMA continues to track the uptrend and offers good support at 1.2555, where potential dips should be ideally contained to keep intact lower breakpoint at 1.2409 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1986/1.2671 ascend/55/100SMA bull-cross).

Interim support lies at 1.2615 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.2411/1.2678 upleg/hourly trough).

Res: 1.2726, 1.2772, 1.2795, 1.2864

Sup: 1.2645, 1.2615, 1.2555, 1.2541