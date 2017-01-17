<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Cable Rallies On Profit-Taking Action Ahead Of PM May's Speech Cable bounced strongly in early Tuesday, in profit-taking action of Monday's significant fall. Fresh bullish acceleration took out the first pivot at 1.2111 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2315/1.1986) and is eyeing next significant barrier, broken neckline of daily H&S pattern at 1.2150. The pound is awaiting the key event today, speech of UK PM Theresa May, for more details about divorce of Britain from the EU. According to firmly bearish daily studies that favor selling upticks scenario, current rally could be seen as positioning for fresh push lower. Rally should be ideally capped by broken H&S neckline, with possible extension higher to remain under next pivotal zone at 1.2190/1.2208 (Friday's closing level/Fibo 61.8% and daily Tenkan-sen line), before bears retake control. However, risk of filling Monday's gap and further recovery extension cannot be ruled out, as most of news has been already priced in and May's speech may not trigger stronger shockwaves. Such scenario requires sustained break above 1.2200 zone, to neutralize persisting downside risk and signal further recovery extension that may stretch towards breakpoint at 1.2315 (12 Jan spike high). Otherwise, while upticks remain limited, renewed attempts towards key 1.2000 support zone could be anticipated. Res: 1.2133, 1.2150, 1.2190, 1.2208

Sup: 1.2111, 1.2083, 1.2042, 1.2015