|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd |
Jan 10 17 09:47 GMT
|
Cable Remains Under Strong Pressure, Key 1.2000 Support In Focus
Cable remains under pressure and is probing below narrow consolidation range after sharp two-day fall.
Technicals maintain strong bearish tone on all timeframes and see risk of fresh extension lower and attack at key 1.2000 support zone.
The notion is supported by break and close below the neckline of asymmetric H&S pattern that was completed on daily chart.
Limited upside attempts were so far capped by broken neckline (1.2165) which guards next barrier at 1.2200 (former low of 28 Dec).
South-heading daily Tenkan-sen line marks upper pivot at 1.2270.
Res: 1.2165, 1.2198, 1.2243, 1.2270
Sup: 1.2100, 1.2081, 1.2050, 1.2000
About the Author
Windsor Brokers Ltd
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.