Cable Remains Under Strong Pressure, Key 1.2000 Support In Focus

Cable remains under pressure and is probing below narrow consolidation range after sharp two-day fall.

Technicals maintain strong bearish tone on all timeframes and see risk of fresh extension lower and attack at key 1.2000 support zone.

The notion is supported by break and close below the neckline of asymmetric H&S pattern that was completed on daily chart.

Limited upside attempts were so far capped by broken neckline (1.2165) which guards next barrier at 1.2200 (former low of 28 Dec).

South-heading daily Tenkan-sen line marks upper pivot at 1.2270.

Res: 1.2165, 1.2198, 1.2243, 1.2270

Sup: 1.2100, 1.2081, 1.2050, 1.2000