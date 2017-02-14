Cable Seems To Complete Its Correction, More Upside Is Around The Corner

GBP/USD has made five waves up from January low which we see it as an impulsive wave up in wave 1-circled, followed by a recent three wave move that we see it as a flat in wave 2-circled, now completed. That said, cable can see more gains straight up from here and to a new high in a very strong impulsive manner if we consider that wave three of three can be around the corner.

