Chart Of The Day: Break of Important Resistance-Confluence Points Additional Upside of EURAUD

Meanwhile, pair's inability to sustain the breakout during holiday-thin trading, 1.4510 and the 23.6% Fibo number of 1.4440 are likely nearby supports to observe. Given the pullback drags prices below 1.4440, the 1.4400 may act as buffer prior to flashing 1.4305 and the 1.4230 on the chart. However, 1.4120 - 1.4080 support-zone could limit the pair's additional declines below 1.4230, which if broken might open the door for its plunge to 61.8% FE level of 1.3940.

Ever since the EURAUD reversed from 1.4100, the pair maintained its upside momentum and cleared 1.4510-30 resistance-confluence, comprising 100-day SMA, during late last-week, indicating its further advances towards 1.4620-25 and then to 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement of its May - November dip, at 1.4670. Should the pair manage to sustain its rise beyond 1.4670, the 1.4700 round figure may offer an intermediate halt during its northward trajectory to 200-day SMA level of 1.4760. In case if the quote surpasses 200-day SMA on daily closing basis, it becomes capable enough to aim for 1.4900 resistance-mark.

