Crude OIL Intraday View

Crude oil did not move much in the last few days but it still has a corrective look down from 54.30 seen as a wave 2 within uptrend. Based on minimum projection we expect a bounce back above 54.30 while market is trading above 51.57 invalidation level. Ideally price will rally in next 24-48 trading hours.

