Crude OIL Intraday View

Crude oil has been down strongly yesterday but current leg up from 53.36 looks like a new impulse so resumption of a bullish trend has to be considered. That said, we labeled end of a regular flat formation in wave 2 which means that bulls may continue now above 55.00 area.

