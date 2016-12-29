<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD Forecast: The EURUSD had a moderate bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 1.0372 but traded a little bit higher earlier today in Asian session hit 1.0437. The bias remains neutral in nearest term. As you can see on my H1 chart below, price has been moving sideways between 1.0350 - 1.0500 and we need a clear break from that range area to see clearer direction. That said, as long as stay below 1.0500 price is still in a valid bearish phase. Immediate support is seen around 1.0400 followed by 1.0350. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0450 followed by 1.0500. GBPUSD Forecast: The GBPUSD had a moderate bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 1.2200. The bias remains neutral in nearest term but as long as stay below 1.2320 price is still in a bearish phase as a part of the bearish scenario after broke below the trend line support (see my H1 chart below) and any upside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to sell. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2250. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.2300/20 region. Immediate support is seen around 1.2200 - 1.2170. A clear break and daily close below that area would expose 1.2080/00 region. USDJPY Forecast: The USDJPY had a bearish pressure earlier today in Asian session hit 116.71. The bias is bearish in nearest term testing 116.00 which is a good place to buy with a tight stop loss. Immediate resistance is seen around 117.20. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 117.80 area. Overall I remain bullish but a clear break below 116.00 would interrupt the bullish scenario. USDCHF Forecast The USDCHF had another indecisive movement yesterday. The bias remains neutral in nearest term. Immediate support is seen around the H1 EMA 200 and the trend line support as you can see on my H1 chart below, located around 1.0250. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.0200 or lower. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0325. A clear break and daily close above that area would expose 1.0400 or higher.