Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD Forecast: The EURUSD had a strong bullish momentum earlier today in Asian session, hit 1.0653 but traded lower around 1.0540 at the time I wrote this comment in a "strange" and high volatile market. The bias is neutral in nearest term and I think we should stay out of this kind of market. Immediate support is seen around 1.0500. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.0450/00 region and keep the bearish outlook remains intact. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0580 followed by 1.0650. GBPUSD Forecast: The GBPUSD had a moderate bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.2274 and hit 1.2308 earlier today in Asian session. The bias is bullish in nearest term testing 1.2320 key resistance which is a good place to sell with a tight stop loss. Immediate support is seen around 1.2250. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2200 - 1.2170 support area. On the upside, a clear break and daily/weekly close above 1.2320 could trigger further bullish scenario testing 1.2400 - 1.2500 region next week. USDJPY Forecast: The USDJPY had a bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 116.23 and hit 116.04 earlier today in Asian session. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 116.00 which is a good place to buy with a tight stop loss. Immediate resistance is seen around 116.70. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 117.20 or higher. Overall I remain bullish but a clear break below 116.00 would interrupt the bullish scenario. USDCHF Forecast The USDCHF had a strong bearish momentum earlier today after broke below the trend line support as you can see on my H1 chart below, bottomed at 1.0056 but traded higher at the time I wrote this comment around 1.0200 area in a "strange" and high volatile market. The bias is neutral in nearest term and I will stand aside for now. Immediate support is seen around 1.0150 followed by 1.0080. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0250 followed by 1.0325.