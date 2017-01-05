ActionForex.com
Jan 05 01:33 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Daily Technical Analysis Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by FX Instructor | Jan 05 17 01:08 GMT

Daily Technical Analysis

EURUSD

The EURUSD attempted to push lower yesterday slipped below 1.0350 but closed a little bit higher at 1.0405. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Price is still in a bearish phase but need a clear break below 1.0350 to continue the bearish scenario. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0430. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0500 region. On the downside, a clear break and daily close below 1.0350 would expose 1.0200 area.

GBPUSD

The GBPUSD attempted to push lower yesterday bottomed at 1.2198 but closed a little bit higher at 1.2236. As you can see on my H1 chart below, price broke below the trend line support, suggests a potential bearish scenario. The bias is neutral in nearest term, probably with a little bearish bias testing 1.2170 support area. A clear break and daily close below that area would expose 1.2100 – 1.2080 region. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2275. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.2320 or higher.

USDJPY

The USDJPY was indecisive yesterday. Price attempted to push higher, topped at 118.61 but closed lower at 117.73. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Overall I remain bullish but need a clear break above 118.60 to continue the bullish scenario testing 120.00 region. Immediate support is seen around 117.50. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 117.00 but key support remain at 116.00.

USDCHF

The USDCHF attempted to push higher yesterday slipped above 1.0325 but closed lower at 1.0272. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Potential daily range is seen between 1.0325 – 1.0180. We need a clear break from that range area to see clearer direction. Immediate support is seen around 1.0240. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.0180 region. On the upside, a clear break above 1.0325 would expose 1.0400 or higher.
 

About the Author

FX Instructor LLC

The information has been prepared for information purposes only. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. This information contained herein is derived from sources we believe to be reliable, but of which we have not independently verified. FXInstructor LLC assumes no responsibilities for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. FXInstructor LLC does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. FXInstructor LLC shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages including without limitation losses, lost revenues or lost profits that may result from these materials. Opinions and estimates constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results

More from FX Instructor:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.