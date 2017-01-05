<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD attempted to push lower yesterday slipped below 1.0350 but closed a little bit higher at 1.0405. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Price is still in a bearish phase but need a clear break below 1.0350 to continue the bearish scenario. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0430. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0500 region. On the downside, a clear break and daily close below 1.0350 would expose 1.0200 area. GBPUSD The GBPUSD attempted to push lower yesterday bottomed at 1.2198 but closed a little bit higher at 1.2236. As you can see on my H1 chart below, price broke below the trend line support, suggests a potential bearish scenario. The bias is neutral in nearest term, probably with a little bearish bias testing 1.2170 support area. A clear break and daily close below that area would expose 1.2100 – 1.2080 region. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2275. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.2320 or higher. USDJPY The USDJPY was indecisive yesterday. Price attempted to push higher, topped at 118.61 but closed lower at 117.73. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Overall I remain bullish but need a clear break above 118.60 to continue the bullish scenario testing 120.00 region. Immediate support is seen around 117.50. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 117.00 but key support remain at 116.00. USDCHF The USDCHF attempted to push higher yesterday slipped above 1.0325 but closed lower at 1.0272. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Potential daily range is seen between 1.0325 – 1.0180. We need a clear break from that range area to see clearer direction. Immediate support is seen around 1.0240. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.0180 region. On the upside, a clear break above 1.0325 would expose 1.0400 or higher.