|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by FX Instructor |
Jan 06 17 04:06 GMT
|
Daily Technical Analysis
EURUSD
The EURUSD continued its bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.0615. As you can see on my H1 chart below price slipped above the trend line resistance suggests a potential bullish scenario. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 1.0690 region. Immediate support is seen around 1.0570/50. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0500 area or lower.
GBPUSD
The GBPUSD attempted to push lower yesterday, bottomed at 1.2270 but whipsawed to the upside and topped at 1.2432. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 1.2500 – 1.2550 area and the trend line resistance as you can see on my H1 chart below. Immediate support is seen around 1.2360. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2300 region.
USDJPY
The USDJPY continued its bearish momentum yesterday broke below 116.00 key support as you can see on my H1 chart below. This fact is a serious threat to the bullish scenario. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 114.60 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 116.00/25. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 117.00 but would give the bullish scenario another chance.
USDCHF
The USDCHF continued its bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 1.0086. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 1.0060 – 1.0020 support area which is a good place to buy. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0150. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0180 – 1.0200 region.
About the Author
FX Instructor LLC
The information has been prepared for information purposes only. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. This information contained herein is derived from sources we believe to be reliable, but of which we have not independently verified. FXInstructor LLC assumes no responsibilities for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. FXInstructor LLC does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. FXInstructor LLC shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages including without limitation losses, lost revenues or lost profits that may result from these materials. Opinions and estimates constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results
Latest in Technical Analysis