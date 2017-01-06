<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD continued its bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.0615. As you can see on my H1 chart below price slipped above the trend line resistance suggests a potential bullish scenario. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 1.0690 region. Immediate support is seen around 1.0570/50. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0500 area or lower. GBPUSD The GBPUSD attempted to push lower yesterday, bottomed at 1.2270 but whipsawed to the upside and topped at 1.2432. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 1.2500 – 1.2550 area and the trend line resistance as you can see on my H1 chart below. Immediate support is seen around 1.2360. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2300 region. USDJPY The USDJPY continued its bearish momentum yesterday broke below 116.00 key support as you can see on my H1 chart below. This fact is a serious threat to the bullish scenario. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 114.60 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 116.00/25. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 117.00 but would give the bullish scenario another chance. USDCHF The USDCHF continued its bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 1.0086. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 1.0060 – 1.0020 support area which is a good place to buy. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0150. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0180 – 1.0200 region.