|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by FX Instructor |
Jan 11 17 08:17 GMT
|
Daily Technical Analysis
EURUSD
The EURUSD attempted to push higher yesterday slipped above 1.0615 but closed lower at 1.0553 and hit 1.0536 earlier today in Asian session. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bearish bias testing 1.0500 support area. A clear break and daily close below that area would expose 1.0400 – 1.0350 region. On the upside, 1.0615 remains a key resistance. A clear break and daily close above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0700 area.
GBPUSD
The GBPUSD was indecisive yesterday formed a Doji on daily chart but overall still able to maintain its bearish intraday bias. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 1.2080. Immediate resistance remains around 1.2200. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2250/70 area.
USDJPY
The USDJPY was indecisive yesterday. The bias is neutral in nearest term. The major bullish outlook remains valid, but price is still in a bearish correction phase after formed a double top formation at 118.60. Immediate support is seen around 115.50 followed by 115.00 but key support remains at 114.60 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 116.50 followed by 117.20.
USDCHF
The USDCHF had another indecisive movement yesterday. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0200. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0250 but key resistance remains around 1.0325. Immediate support is seen around 1.0140. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.0100 or lower but key support is seen around 1.0060/00.
About the Author
FX Instructor LLC
The information has been prepared for information purposes only. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. This information contained herein is derived from sources we believe to be reliable, but of which we have not independently verified. FXInstructor LLC assumes no responsibilities for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. FXInstructor LLC does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. FXInstructor LLC shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages including without limitation losses, lost revenues or lost profits that may result from these materials. Opinions and estimates constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results
Latest in Technical Analysis