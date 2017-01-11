<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD attempted to push higher yesterday slipped above 1.0615 but closed lower at 1.0553 and hit 1.0536 earlier today in Asian session. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bearish bias testing 1.0500 support area. A clear break and daily close below that area would expose 1.0400 – 1.0350 region. On the upside, 1.0615 remains a key resistance. A clear break and daily close above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0700 area. GBPUSD The GBPUSD was indecisive yesterday formed a Doji on daily chart but overall still able to maintain its bearish intraday bias. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 1.2080. Immediate resistance remains around 1.2200. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2250/70 area. USDJPY The USDJPY was indecisive yesterday. The bias is neutral in nearest term. The major bullish outlook remains valid, but price is still in a bearish correction phase after formed a double top formation at 118.60. Immediate support is seen around 115.50 followed by 115.00 but key support remains at 114.60 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 116.50 followed by 117.20. USDCHF The USDCHF had another indecisive movement yesterday. The bias is neutral in nearest term. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0200. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0250 but key resistance remains around 1.0325. Immediate support is seen around 1.0140. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.0100 or lower but key support is seen around 1.0060/00.