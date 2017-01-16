<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD had a bullish momentum last week topped at 1.0684 but traded a little bit lower earlier today hit 1.0602. The bias is neutral in nearest term. As you can see on my H1 chart below, price is moving inside a bullish channel suggests a valid bullish phase after bounced from 1.0350 support area. Immediate support is seen around 1.0600. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.0550/00 support area. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0690. A clear break and daily close above that area would expose 1.0800 – 1.0870 region this week. Overall I remain neutral. GBPUSD The GBPUSD gapped lower earlier today, opened below 1.2000 psychological level. This is a tricky situation, but I believe 1.2000 region remains a good place to buy with a tight stop loss. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2080. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.2120 or higher. On the downside, a clear break and daily close below 1.2000 would expose 1.1900 area. USDJPY The USDJPY had a bearish momentum last week bottomed at 113.75. That said, price is still struggling around 114.60 key support and we haven’t seen a clear movement below that area so far, but nearest term bias should remain bearish as a part of the double top bearish scenario (118.60) testing 112.80 this week. Immediate resistance is seen around 114.80. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 115.50 region. USDCHF The USDCHF had a bearish momentum last week but still found a good/strong support around 1.0060/00 area which remains a good place to buy. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.0150 – 1.0200 area. Overall I remain neutral.