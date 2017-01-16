ActionForex.com
Jan 16 12:35 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Daily Technical Analysis Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by FX Instructor | Jan 16 17 11:17 GMT

Daily Technical Analysis

EURUSD

The EURUSD had a bullish momentum last week topped at 1.0684 but traded a little bit lower earlier today hit 1.0602. The bias is neutral in nearest term. As you can see on my H1 chart below, price is moving inside a bullish channel suggests a valid bullish phase after bounced from 1.0350 support area. Immediate support is seen around 1.0600. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.0550/00 support area. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0690. A clear break and daily close above that area would expose 1.0800 – 1.0870 region this week. Overall I remain neutral.

GBPUSD

The GBPUSD gapped lower earlier today, opened below 1.2000 psychological level. This is a tricky situation, but I believe 1.2000 region remains a good place to buy with a tight stop loss. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2080. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.2120 or higher. On the downside, a clear break and daily close below 1.2000 would expose 1.1900 area.

USDJPY

The USDJPY had a bearish momentum last week bottomed at 113.75. That said, price is still struggling around 114.60 key support and we haven’t seen a clear movement below that area so far, but nearest term bias should remain bearish as a part of the double top bearish scenario (118.60) testing 112.80 this week. Immediate resistance is seen around 114.80. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 115.50 region.

USDCHF

The USDCHF had a bearish momentum last week but still found a good/strong support around 1.0060/00 area which remains a good place to buy. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.0150 – 1.0200 area. Overall I remain neutral.
 

About the Author

FX Instructor LLC

The information has been prepared for information purposes only. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. This information contained herein is derived from sources we believe to be reliable, but of which we have not independently verified. FXInstructor LLC assumes no responsibilities for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. FXInstructor LLC does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. FXInstructor LLC shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages including without limitation losses, lost revenues or lost profits that may result from these materials. Opinions and estimates constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results

More from FX Instructor:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.