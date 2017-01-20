<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD attempted to push lower yesterday bottomed at 1.0589 but closed higher at 1.0662. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.0720 region. Immediate support is seen around the lower line of the bullish channel and 1.0570. A clear break and daily/weekly close below that area would expose 1.0500 – 1.0450 next week. On the upside, a clear break and daily/weekly close above 1.0720 would expose 1.0850 next week. Overall I remain neutral but as long as stay inside the bullish channel, price is still in a valid bullish phase. GBPUSD The GBPUSD had a moderate bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.2342. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bullish bias testing 1.2415 region. Immediate support is seen around 1.2300. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 1.2250 or lower. As long as stay above 1.2000 psychological level I prefer a bullish scenario at this phase and any downside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to buy. USDJPY The USDJPY was indecisive yesterday. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bearish bias testing 114.60. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing 114.00 – 113.75 area as a part of the double top bearish scenario. Immediate resistance is seen around 115.60. A clear break and daily/weekly close above that area would expose 117.00 area next week. USDCHF The USDCHF attempted to push higher yesterday topped at 1.0122 but closed lower at 1.0041. The bias is bearish in nearest term testing 1.0000 psychological level which remains a good place to buy with a tight stop loss. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0100. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0150 or higher. On the downside, a clear break and daily/weekly close below 1.0000 would expose 0.9900 area (daily EMA 200) next week.