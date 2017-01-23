<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD had a bullish momentum last week topped at 1.0719 and hit 1.0746 earlier today in Asian session. The bias is bullish in nearest term testing 1.0800/50 region. Immediate support is seen around 1.0700. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term but as long as stay inside the bullish channel price is still in a valid bullish phase. GBPUSD The GBPUSD had a strong bullish momentum last week topped at 1.2416 after bounced from 1.2000 psychological level. The bias is bullish in nearest term testing 1.2500 region. Immediate support is seen around 1.2370. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2320 area but overall I prefer a bullish scenario at this phase and any downside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to buy. USDJPY The USDJPY was indecisive last week but overall still able to maintain its bearish bias since formed the double top formation at 118.60 as you can see on my H4 chart below. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bearish bias testing 113.00 – 112.60 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 114.00. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 114.50 area. USDCHF The USDCHF had a bearish momentum last week slipped below 1.0000 psychological level and hit 0.9982 earlier today in Asian session. The bias is bearish in nearest term testing 0.9900 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0035. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0100 area. Overall I remain neutral.