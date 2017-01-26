|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by FX Instructor |
Jan 26 17 02:25 GMT
Daily Technical Analysis
EURUSD
The EURUSD was indecisive yesterday. The bias remains neutral in nearest term but as long as stay inside the bullish channel price is still in a valid bullish phase with nearest target seen around 1.0800 – 1.0850. Immediate support is seen around 1.0700. A clear break below that area could trigger further bearish pressure testing the lower line of the bullish channel and 1.0650 region.
GBPUSD
The GBPUSD had a bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.2638. The bias is bullish in nearest term testing 1.2700 – 1.2790 area. Immediate support is seen around 1.2570. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2500 area but overall I still prefer a bullish scenario at this phase and any downside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to buy.
USDJPY
The USDJPY had a moderate bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 113.03. The bias is neutral in nearest term but as long as stay below 115.60 price is still in a valid bearish phase as a part of the double top bearish scenario with potential bearish target seen at 111.30. Immediate resistance is seen around 114.00. A clear break and daily close above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 115.00/60 region.
USDCHF
The USDCHF was indecisive yesterday. The bias remains neutral in nearest term but overall price is still in a bearish phase since fell from 1.0335 (double top) as you can see on my H4 chart below with nearest bearish target seen at 0.9900. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0025 followed by 1.0060. Overall I remain neutral.
