Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD had a bullish momentum yesterday after a false break below the bullish channel and 1.0650 key support as you can see on my H1 chart below. This fact keeps the bullish phase remains valid. The bias is bullish in nearest term testing 1.0850/75 region. Immediate support is seen around 1.0750. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0700 area but key support remains at 1.0650. Overall I remain neutral. GBPUSD The GBPUSD had a bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.2596. The bias is bullish in nearest term testing 1.2670 area. Immediate support is seen around 1.2520. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2470 area. On the upside, a clear break and daily close above 1.2670 would expose 1.2790 key resistance. Overall I remain neutral but price is still in a bullish phase since bounced from 1.2000 psychological level. USDJPY The USDJPY continued its bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 112.07. Price traded higher earlier today in Asian session hit 113.15. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 111.30. Immediate resistance is seen around 113.50. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 114.00/20 region but as long as stay below 115.60 I still prefer a bearish scenario at this phase and any upside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to sell. USDCHF The USDCHF had a bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 0.9861. The bias is bearish in nearest term testing 0.9800 area. Immediate resistance is seen around 0.9950. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0000 area. Overall I remain neutral but price is still in a valid bearish phase since fell from 1.0335 (double top).