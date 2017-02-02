<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Daily Technical Analysis EURUSD The EURUSD was indecisive yesterday. Price attempted to push lower bottomed at 1.0729 but closed a little bit higher at 1.0767 and hit 1.0788 earlier today. The bias is neutral in nearest term but overall price is still in a bullish phase since bounce from 1.0350 as you can see on my H1 chart below. Immediate support is seen around 1.0730 but key support remains at 1.0650. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0800 followed by 1.0850/70. Overall I remain neutral. GBPUSD The GBPUSD continued its bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.2679. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 1.2750 before testing 1.2790 key resistance which is a good place to sell with a tight stop loss. Immediate support is seen around 1.2615. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.2565 area. Overall I remain neutral. USDJPY The USDJPY was indecisive yesterday. Price attempted to push higher topped at 113.95 but closed lower at 113.22. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bearish bias testing 112.00 region. Immediate resistance is seen around 113.50 followed by 113.95. As long as stay below 115.60 I still prefer a bearish scenario at this phase and any upside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to sell. USDCHF The USDCHF failed to continue its bearish momentum yesterday topped at 0.9956. The bias is neutral in nearest term but overall price is still in a valid bearish phase targeting 0.9800. Immediate resistance is seen around 0.9956. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pullback testing 1.0000 area. Overall I remain neutral.