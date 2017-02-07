|
Daily Forex Technicals
Feb 07 17
Daily Technical Analysis
EURUSD
The EURUSD attempted to push lower yesterday bottomed at 1.0705 but closed a little bit higher at 1.0749. The bias is neutral in nearest term probably with a little bearish bias testing 1.0700 – 1.0650 support area which is a good place to buy with a tight stop loss below 1.0650. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.0755. A clear break above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0800/30 region. On the downside, a clear break and daily close below 1.0650 would end the bullish phase which started from 1.0350.
GBPUSD
The GBPUSD was indecisive yesterday. The bias remains neutral in nearest term probably with a little bearish bias testing 1.2400 – 1.2375 support area. Immediate resistance is seen around 1.2515. A clear break and daily close above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.2600 or higher but key resistance remains at 1.2790 which remains a good place to sell. Overall I remain neutral.
USDJPY
The USDJPY had a bearish momentum yesterday bottomed at 111.62. The bias remains bearish in nearest term testing 111.30. Immediate resistance is seen around 112.30. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 112.75 area but overall I still prefer a bearish scenario at this phase and any upside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to sell. On the downside, a clear break and daily close below 111.30 would expose 110.20 (daily EMA 200).
USDCHF
The USDCHF was indecisive yesterday. The bias remains neutral in nearest term but overall I prefer a bearish scenario at this phase targeting 0.9800 area as a part of the double top bearish scenario. Immediate resistance is seen around 0.9950 followed by 1.0000 which is a good place to sell with a tight stop loss. Overall I remain neutral.
